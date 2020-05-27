Lionel Messi DESTROYS Barcelona in Training Session, Looks More Than Ready for Return (Watch Videos)

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Lionel Messi has been one of the best players for Barcelona. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has been unstoppable even at the age of 32. The Argentine has been at the top of the game and shows no signs of ageing. Now, in the video posted by the Catalan Giants, Messi is seen destroying the entire team of Barcelona in the training session. The clip was shared by Barcelona with a fiery caption that read, “Football isn’t ready.” The six-time Ballon d’Or winner looked more than ready for the impending season of La Liga 2019-20. Lionel Messi Plays UNO with Kids & Wife Antonella Roccuzzo Amid Isolation in Spain (Watch Video).

The La Liga season had been put to hold due to the mane of the coronavirus. For about a couple of months, the La Liga 2019-20 had been put on hold as the matches were cancelled. But now, the official body of Spain is looking to make a comeback in June and Lionel Messi looks more than ready for the same. In the video we see him sprinting and producing a more than perfect slide to get the ball. The Barcelona captain further latches on to the ball and then scores a stunning goal. You can check out the video below:

Lionel Messi has been spending a great time not only on the field but also off the field. Recently in a video, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner was seen playing UNO with his family and the clip went viral on social media. Later in the video, Messi was seen exercising on a trampoline with his kids.