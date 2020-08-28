Lionel Messi transfer saga heads into another day. The Argentine told the Blaugrana club on Tuesday his intention to leave this summer stunning the footballing world with his decision. Messi revealed his decision through a burofax to the club where he also mentioned that he plans to invoke a clause in his contract that allows him to leave for free at the end of each season. His call has sparked public outrage in Barcelona with fans, former players and legends of the Catalan club calling for club president Bartomeu to resign if that persuades Messi to stay put at Barcelona. Meanwhile, stay tuned for live updates and the latest news details about the Argentine’s move from Camp Nou. Lionel Messi Could Face a Ban From FIFA, if Contract Issues With Barcelona Aren’t Resolved: Report.

Messi, 33, has decided to quit his boyhood club 20 years after first arriving there. The Argentine has become synonymous of Barcelona and to millions of football fans, he is the face and identity of the Catalan club. Messi has won six Ballon d’Or titles at the club and led Barcelona to 34 trophies, which includes the four Champions League titles. But the Argentine is said to have been left bitter with the club’s administration and lack of quality players in the side leading to him making a decision to leave Barcelona this summer. Lionel Messi’s Departure Jeopardizes Barcelona’s Restructuring Plan.

Manchester City are said to be the firm favourites to land the 33-year-old although PSG, Inter Milan and Man United are also in the run for Messi’s signature. Barcelona have, however, insisted that the player is not for sale this summer. Messi’s current contract at Barcelona expires next June and he has a 700 million Euros buy-out clause in his contract. His camp have told the club that Messi could leave for free as per a clause in his contract, which Barcelona have claimed expired in May.