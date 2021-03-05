Liverpool slumped to their worst home record in the club’s history after the 1-0 loss to Chelsea in the Premier League. Mason Mount’s first-half strike proved to be the winner in the end leaving Jurgen Klopp’s men down to their fifth successive home defeat. This is the first time Liverpool have lost five consecutive games at Anfield. The loss to Chelsea also brought Liverpool down to seventh in the league points table. Their dreams of retaining the Premier League title long over and now Liverpool also face the prospect of finishing the season outside the top four. Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Says 'We've to Win as Many Games as Possible to Make It to Top Four'.

The champions have 43 points after 27 rounds and are four points far from Chelsea, who moved to fourth with the win. They went unbeaten at Anfield for a record 68 league games before losing five on the run. Liverpool have also now become the first defending Premier League champions to lose five consecutive home matches. They are winless at Anfield in their last seven league games and have scored only twice in that period while also facing five losses. Manchester United Fans Trend #OleOut After Their Goalless Draw Against Crystal Palace in EPL 2021 (Check Reactions).

Liverpool's Last Five Premier League Matches At Anfield

Liverpool's last five home games 🙃 ❌ Liverpool 0-1 Burnley ❌ Liverpool 0-1 Brighton ❌ Liverpool 1-4 Man City ❌ Liverpool 0-2 Everton ❌ Liverpool 0-1 Chelsea — Goal (@goal) March 4, 2021

Defeats have come against Burnley, Brighton, Manchester City, Everton and Chelsea while Klopp’s men were also held to draws by West Brom and Manchester United. Never before this season had Liverpool lost five consecutive home matches in the Premier League. Their run of 68 unbeaten Premier League matches at Anfield before the slump was the second-longest run in English top-flight history.

Mount scored in the 42nd minute after bringing down an upfield cross from N’Golo Kante and cutting inside into the Liverpool box before finding the right bottom corner. His goal clinched Chelsea’s first win over Liverpool in five Premier League meetings. This was also their first league match win at Anfield after successive defeats. The victory took Chelsea to fourth one point clear of fifth-placed Everton.

