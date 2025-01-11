Liverpool begin their FA Cup campaign with a home tie against Football League 2 side Accrington Stanley. The Reds have been below par in recent times and their draw with Manchester United in the league was followed by a poor showing against Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie. Arne Slot knows the importance of his team being in sublime form ahead of the business end of the campaign, with so much to fight for. Arsenal vs Manchester United FA Cup 2024-25: Ruben Amorim Aims For ‘Statement Win' Over Gunners to 'Improve Image'.

Jarell Quansah is ill and will not feature in this game for Liverpool while Joe Gomez misses out due to a thigh problem. Darwin Nunez will play up top with Harvey Elliot featuring as the playmaker. Federico Chiesa gets a rare start and his performance on the wings will be vital. Tyler Morton and Trey Nyoni in a double pivot will keep things tidy in midfield.

Billy Crellin in goal for Accrington has his task cut out with Liverpool creating plenty of chances in the game. Tyler Walton and Dara Costelloe should get the nod to lead the attack and Shaun Whalley is the attacking midfielder in this side. Liam Coyle and Nelson Khumbeni will sit deep and try and shield the backline. Check out Liverpool vs Accrington viewing options below.

When is Liverpool vs Accrington, FA Cup 2024-25 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

League leaders will start their FA Cup campaign against lower-ranked Accrington. As per the schedule, the Liverpool vs Accrington match will start at 05:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be played at Anfield. FA Cup 2024-25: Manchester City to Show ‘Respect’ To Pep Guardiola’s ‘Hometown’ Club Salford City.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Accrington FA Cup 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Networks has broadcasting rights to the Emirates FA Cup 2024-25. Fans can watch the Liverpool vs Accrington FA Cup 2024-25 match on Sony Sports Network channels. The match online streaming is also available.

How to Get Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Accrington FA Cup 2024-25 Football Match?

Although a live telecast of the Liverpool vs Accrington match is available in India, fans can enjoy live streaming of the same online. Fans can enjoy Liverpool vs Accrington live streaming on SonyLIV App and websites. Liverpool will score a few goals here enroute an easy win over Accrington Stanley.

