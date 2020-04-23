Manchester United Likely to Ask Players to Applaud Fans Before Kick-Offs When Old Trafford Reopens After Coronavirus Pandemic

Manchester United Players Celebrate a Goal Against City (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

If plans go through, Manchester United players could be seen applauding the crowd both before and after the games at Old Trafford. Reports have claimed that a proposal from the fans, where it has been suggested that players should applaud the crowd before matches at Old Trafford, has been put forward to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and club captain Harry Maguire. If the suggestion is approved, the players will clap the fans before kick-offs as well after games. United’s last fixture at Old Trafford was the 2-0 win over City in the Premier League Manchester derby before the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. Paul Scholes Likens Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba to Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard, Says ‘He Can Do Everything as a Midfield Player’.

A report from ESPN stated that the suggestion from the fans’ forum was that team gather in the centre circle before home matches to show their appreciation to supporters. The idea has since been forwarded to both Maguire and Solskjaer and will be discussed with both before it seeks approval. United will still have five guaranteed games at Old Trafford when the 2019-20 season resumes. Four of them are league home matches while there is also a home Europa League encounter with LASK Linz with United leading 5-0 from the first leg. Robin van Persie Opens Up About Manchester United Departure, Says Louis van Gaal Forced Him Out.

The report also further stated that both Solskjaer and Maguire have also been consulted over plans to improve the atmosphere at Old Trafford before matches. The fans’ forum had suggested the club to stop playing music when the players walk out of the tunnel. Instead, that will allow the passionate home supporters to build the atmosphere naturally.

Meanwhile, United will hope the season resumes instead of being called off as that gives them the chance to qualify for the Champions League. United were placed fifth when the Premier League came to a halt after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea teenager Callum Hudson-Odoi were tested positive for the coronavirus pandemic.