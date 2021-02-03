Manchester United fans and players will not be able to forget this match for a long time now! Last night at the Old Trafford in Manchester, the Red Devils hammered Southampton on 9-0. The team equalled the highest victory which they had registered in 1995 against Ipswich Town. Aaron wan-Bissaka, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes and Daniel James were the ones who scored a goal in the EPL 2020-21 match. The team broke several records during the game, but before heading on to the records, let’s have a look at how the match panned out for both sides. United looked in an attacking mode since the first minute of the match. Manchester United Equal Record Premier League Win With 9–0 Demolition Against Southampton: A Look at 5 Biggest Victories in EPL History.

Within the first 18 minutes of the game, wan-Bissaka was the one who scored a goal. Within the next seven minutes, we had Marcus Rashford taking the team to 2-0. An own goal from Southampton took the team to 3-0. Cavani netted an amazing goal right before the teams headed for the half-time. Anthony Martial scored a brace and Scott Tominay netted yet another one. Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty into a goal. Daniel James took the team to 9-0 in the dying minutes of the match. N

With this, the team shattered several records during the match.

This was the first time in the history of EPL that the team seven different goal scorers in the same match.

Manchester United has scored the highest number of goals so far. They have netted 46 goals so far in the season.

This is the fifth time in the history of Manchester United that they won 9-0.

Southampton are the first team in Premier League history to lose 9-0 twice.

Manchester United are the first team in Premier League history to win 9-0 twice.

Now, let's have a look at the video highlights of the match.

🎥 Sit back, relax and enjoy all the best bits from a memorable night at Old Trafford. Sweet dreams, Reds ❤#MUFC #MUNSOU pic.twitter.com/M9bBoh9Rdo — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 3, 2021

Manchester United now features on number two of the ISL 2020-21 points table with 44 points in their kitty. They tie with Manchester City who are placed on number one of the EPL2020-21.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2021 10:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).