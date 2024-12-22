After starting well in Premier League 2024-25, Bournemouth have tapered off and dropped to eighth in the standings and will look to regain form against Manchester United on December 22. Manchester United have blown hot and cold in the last few matches but will be eager to showcase more consistency in their play when they host Bournemouth. United are placed 13th in the PL points table with 22 points out of 16 matches, which includes their win over city rivals Manchester City last week. Premier League 2024–25: Manchester City Defender John Stones Injured in Loss Against Aston Villa.

For Man United, Ruben Amorim has suggested that Marcus Rashford could be back on the field, while Alejandro Garnacho could yet again be benched. Mason Mount will also remain out of action due to an injury. Meanwhile, Bournemouth will be without the services of Alex Scott, Luis Sinisterra, and Marcus Tavernier, with Enes Unal expected to play in the starting XI.

When is Manchester United vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date , Time and Venue

The Manchester United vs Bournemouth match will be played at Old Trafford and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 1. Check out Manchester United vs Bournemouth viewing options below. Stefan Ortega Produces Sensational Reflex Save to Deny Pau Torres a Goal in Aston Villa vs Manchester City Premier League 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Manchester United vs Bournemouth live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select HD and SD channels. For Manchester United vs Bournemouth online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Manchester United vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2024 12:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).