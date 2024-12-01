Manchester United, under Erik ten Hag, had a shaky start but interim coach Ruud van Nistelrooy handed them some wins and confidence that put them at the midtable. Now Ruben Amorin, in charge for the third match in 10 days will look to build upon the run of form his side had in recent fixtures. Their next opponent, Everton would be an ideal opposition for the situation as the Merseyside failed to win their last four encounters against the Red Devils. Premier League Clubs Approve Changes to Associated Party Transaction Rules.

Yet finishing has been Manchester United’s major issue this season and they need to work on the same. The side scored just 13 goals in the 12 matches so far which is the third lowest in the Premier League 2024-25 season. Even though Man United has improved defensively (thanks to Onana) they will have to score goals to earn all three points. Check out Manchester United vs Everton match details and viewing options below.

When is Manchester United vs Everton, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Chelsea will host Aston Villa on match week 13 of the Premier League 2024-25. The Manchester United vs Everton match will be played at Old Trafford and it starts at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 1. Check out Manchester United vs Everton viewing options below. Shaun Wright-Phillips Backs Erling Haaland To Break More Records, Compares Him to Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Everton, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Manchester United vs Everton live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select HD and SD channels. For Manchester United vs Everton online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Manchester United vs Everton, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Everton, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Everton will be a tough opponent for Manchester United in current form.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2024 02:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).