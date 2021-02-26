Manchester United will aim to ease their way into the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 round of 16 when they host Real Sociedad in the second leg of the round of 32. United already hold a 4-0 advantage from the first leg after beating the La Liga opponents by a big margin at Turin in the first leg. Sociedad have also not beaten United at Old Trafford with the Premier League side winning their only meeting here in the UEFA Champions League 2013-14. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for the live telecast, live streaming online and other details for the Manchester United vs Real Sociedad match should scroll down for all relevant information. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Lovely Photo With Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and His Four Kids, Juventus Star Spends Quality Time With Family.

United are unbeaten at home in their last 14 matches in the Europa League and enter this clash after beating Newcastle United 3-1 at Old Trafford. Sociedad, who were thrashed 4-0 in the first leg, beat Alaves by the same margin in La Liga in their weekend match. They are, however, winless in three meetings against the Red Devils, who have also now gone unbeaten in their last seven games. MUN vs RS Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Europa League 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Team for Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Football Match.

When is Manchester United vs Real Sociedad, UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad match in UEFA Europa League will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. The second leg of the UEL round of 32 match is set to be held on February 26 (Thursday night) and it is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Real Sociedad, UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Europa League match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Europa League 2020-21 in India. So fans can watch the live telecast of the second leg on Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channel on television.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Football Match?

SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Manchester United vs Real Sociedad match online for fans in India.

