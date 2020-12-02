Manchester United are just one point away from confirming their place in UEFA Champions League 2020-21 knockouts but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will chase all three points when they play Paris Saint-Germain at Old Trafford on Wednesday. PSG are second in Group H with six points and are three behind United. The French champions, unlike United, need a win to keep themselves alive for finishing in the top two and progressing to the round of 16 in this year’s UCL season. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the best team or playing XI for the MUN vs PSG Group H UCL match should scroll down for all details. Manchester United Transfer News Update: Red Devils Interested in Pau Torres, Could Include Eric Bailly in Deal for Villarreal Defender.

Thomas Tuchel’s European campaign have been derailed by injuries to key players. The UCL runners-up last season are already without Julian Draxler, Juan Bernat and Thilo Kehrer while Marquinhos is doubtful due to an abductor injury. United though have no such injury issues and have been boosted by the fitness return of Paul Pogba while Alex Telles, who was subbed off against Southampton, has recovered from the knock. Luke Shaw, who is out with a hamstring injury, is the only injured player in the UCL squad. Champions League 2020-21: Liverpool and Porto Advance, But Real Madrid in Deep Trouble After Losing 0-2 Against Losing Shakhtar Donetsk.

MUN vs PSG, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas (PSG) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this fantasy side.

MUN vs PSG, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN), Layvin Kurzawa (PSG) and Alex Telles (MUN) can be selected as the three defenders.

MUN vs PSG, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Donny van de Beek (MUN), Leandro Paredes (PSG) and Marco Verratti (MUN) will be picked as the four midfielders.

MUN vs PSG, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Neymar (PSG), Kylian Mbappe (PSG) and Marcus Rashford (MUN) will be the three forwards in this fantasy team.

MUN vs PSG, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Keylor Navas (PSG), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN), Layvin Kurzawa (PSG), Alex Telles (MUN), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Donny van de Beek (MUN), Leandro Paredes (PSG), Marco Verratti (MUN), Neymar (PSG), Kylian Mbappe (PSG) and Marcus Rashford (MUN).

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes (MUN) should be picked as the captain of this Dream11 fantasy team for the MUN vs PSG Champions League group stage match while Neymar (PSG) can be made the vice-captain.

