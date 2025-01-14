League leaders Liverpool have a stern test facing Nottingham Forest away from home in the English Premier League as the title race enters a critical phase. The Reds drew Manchester United at home in their last match and their form in recent times has seen a bit of a dip, which is in stark contrast to that of third-placed Nottingham Forest. The hosts are only six points short of the top position and if they can beat Liverpool like they did at Anfield, it will be a statement win for them. Nottingham Forest versus Liverpool will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 1:30 AM IST. 16-Year-Old Rio Ngumoha Becomes Youngest Player to Feature for Liverpool in FA Cup History, Achieves Feat During FA Cup 2024-25 Clash Against Accrington Stanley.

Darwin Nunez is suspended for the tie for Liverpool and although he was not expected to start here, he is an interesting choice from the bench. Cody Gakpo will lead the forward line and with the kind of form he is in, it will not be a surprise if he is on the scoresheet. Mo Salah and Luis Diaz on the wings will utilize their pace to get past the opposition's backline. Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch should form the double pivot in midfield.

Ibrahim Sangare continues to miss games for Nottingham Forest as he is injured but with Danilo back, there is some positivity on the fitness front. Matz Sels is one of the best keepers in the league and he will be tested against a potent attack as that of Liverpool. Chris Wood will lead the attack with Morgan Gibbs-White as the playmaker. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Anthony Elanga should start as the wide midfielders. Sheamus Pulls Out WWE Moves To Force Manchester United Legend Gary Neville To Admit Liverpool Will Win Premier League 2024–25 (Watch Video).

When is Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Liverpool will lock horns with Nottingham Forest in the Premier League 2024-25 on Wednesday, January 15. The Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool match is slated to be played at the City Ground in Nottinghamshire and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool live telecast on the Star Sports Network. For Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for the Star Network, will provide Premier League 2024-25 live streaming in India. Fans in India on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but will need to have a subscription for the same. Liverpool will be challenged in this game but expect them to secure a narrow 1-2 win.

