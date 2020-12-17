Odisha FC (OFC) will square off against Bengaluru FC (BFC) in Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 match no 31. The game will be held at GMC Stadium, Bambolim on December 17, 2020. Stuart Baxter's OFC has faced three consecutive losses to ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City and FC Goa. On the other hand, BFC has registered two victories so far, while they registered a convincing victory over Kerala Blasters in their last game. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for OFC vs BFC ISL 2020-21 Dream11 team prediction, along with tips to pick best playing XI. OFC vs BFC Head-to-Head Records: Ahead of ISL 2020–21 Clash, Here Are Match Results of Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC Encounters in Indian Super League.

BFC is currently at the fourth position, while OFC is at the 10th spot. Bengaluru FC is one of the three unbeaten sides in the ISL 2020-21. The Blues will be high with confidence when they take on Odisha FC in their upcoming ISL Season 7 game. Bengaluru FC has the opportunity to jump to 2nd in the standings with a win while Odisha FC will look to get to 9th in the table with any number of points possible. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

OFC vs BFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper –Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC) must be your keeper for this clash.

OFC vs BFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defender – Juanan (BFC), Harmanjot Khabra (BFC) and Shubham Sarangi (OFC) must be your defenders.

OFC vs BFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Dimas Delgado (BFC), Cole Alexander (OFC), Nandha Kumar Sekar (OFC) and Marcelo Leite Pereira (OFC) must be your midfielders.

OFC vs BFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Ashique Kuruniyan (BFC), Sunil Chhetri (BFC) and Diego Mauricio (OFC) must be your forwards.

OFC vs BFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC), Juanan (BFC), Harmanjot Khabra (BFC), Shubham Sarangi (OFC), Dimas Delgado (BFC), Cole Alexander (OFC), Nandha Kumar Sekar (OFC), Marcelo Leite Pereira (OFC), Ashique Kuruniyan (BFC), Sunil Chhetri (BFC), Diego Mauricio (OFC).

Sunil Chhetri (BFC) should be made the captain of your Dream11 team. While Diego Mauricio (OFC) can be elected as vice-captain of OFC vs BFC ISL 2020-21 Dream11 team.

