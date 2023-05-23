Real Valladolid will be taking on FC Barcelona in their upcoming La Liga 2022-23 fixture on Wednesday, May 24. The game will take place in Jose Zorrilla, Valladolid and has starting time of 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Real Valladolid are currently in the 18th position in the La Liga 2022-23 table with 35 points from 35 matches and are battling relegation. Valladolid have lost their last five matches and will need a spirited performance to take anything from the Barcelona match. On the other hand, Barcelona have been already crowned the champions of La Liga 2022-23. The remaining three matches are a formality for them. However, this will also serve as an opportunity for the bench players and youngsters of the academy to get some game time. Today, in this article, let's take a look at the live streaming and live telecast details of this game. ‘You Are Not Football, You Are Inhuman’ Vinicius Junior Reveals Death Threats, Racist Abuses; Rio de Janeiro Turns Off Lights of Christ the Redeemer Statue in Solidarity.

Real Valladolid have a big injury list ahead of the crucial Barcelona match. Luis Perez, Anuar, Jawad El Yamiq and Selim Amallah have been ruled out with injuries. There are doubts over the availability of Sergio Leon too. Meanwhile, Martin Hongla is suspended. Barcelona too have quite a few injuries. Pedri, Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo are not available for this match. This will be a good chance for the youngsters like Pablo Torre to step up and showcase their skills.

When is Real Valladolid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Real Valladolid will be hosting Barcelona in their upcoming La Liga 2022-23 match Wednesday, May 24. The game will begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Jose Zorrilla, Valladolid.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Valladolid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network possesses the broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23 in India. Fans can get the live telecast of the match live on their TV sets. The match between Real Valladolid and Barcelona will be telecasted live on Sports18 1 SD/HD channels. Barcelona Men's and Women's Team Players Celebrate La Liga, Liga F Titles With Fans in Victory Parade (Watch Videos).

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Valladolid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can enjoy the free live streaming of the Real Valladolid vs Barcelona on the JioCinema app and website.

