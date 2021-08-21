Borussia Dortmund will be hoping to bounce back from the Super Cup disappointment when they travel to face SC Freiburg in the latest Bundesliga 2021-22 fixture. The clash will be played at the Black Forest Stadium in Freiburg on August 21, 2021 (Saturday). Meanwhile, fans searching for SC Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Bayern Munich, German Super Cup 2021: Robert Lewandowski Leads Bavarians To First Trophy.

Borussia Dortmund had a mixed start to the start of the new season as they defeated Frankfurt in the league opener but were bettered by rivals Bayern Munich in the Super Cup final. However, Marco Rose will take positive from the team’s attacking display in both games and hope that they can bounce back with a win. Meanwhile, Freiburg played out a goalless draw against Arminia Bielefeld and will be looking to get their first win in front of the home crowd.

When is SC Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

SC Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund match in Bundesliga 2021-22 will take place on August 21, 2021 (Saturday). The match will be played at the Allianz Arena Stadium in Munich and is scheduled to begin at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of SC Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India cannot live telecast the SC Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund match on Sony Network channels as they are no official broadcasters available for Bundesliga 2021-22 in the country. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD or other Sony Sports channels to catch the live action on their TV sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of SC Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2021-22 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Network will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2021-22 in India. So fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the live streaming online of SC Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2021 04:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).