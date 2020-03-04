Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City, FA Cup 2019–20 Live Streaming on SonyLiv: Check Live Football Score, Watch Free Telecast of SHF vs MCI on TV and Online

Manchester City Players Celebrate a Goal (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City, FA Cup 2019-20 fifth round online live streaming and live telecast: Manchester City (MCI) will face Sheffield Wednesday (SHF) in the FA Cup 2019-20 fifth-round clash as they aim to repeat their EFL Cup success at the FA Cup. Pep Guardiola’s side are the defending champions of the FA Cup having thrashed Watford 6-0 to lift the title – their sixth last season. City beat Aston Villa 2-1 in the weekend to win the Carabao Cup, becoming only the second team after Liverpool to win three consecutive League Cups titles and will be hoping to do the same in the second domestic competition in England. Their opponents in the fifth round are English Championship side, Sheffield Wednesday, who have won only twice in their last 13 league games. Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City Dream11 Prediction in FA Cup 2019–20.

Garry Monk’s Championship side are also winless in their last 11 meetings against City and have lost all of their last matches against the Blues of Manchester. Sheffield Wednesday’s last win against City was a 3-1 victory at home in the 1993 Premier League and since they have lost seven and few the other four against this opposition. Sheffield Wednesday will also be missing Midfielder Massimo Luongo and centre-back Moses Odubajo, while Pep Guardiola's team will be boosted by the return of Sergio Aguero, who limped off in the EFL Cup final against Aston Villa but is fit to start at Hillsborough.

When is Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City, FA Cup 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

FA Cup 2019-20 fifth round encounter between Sheffield Wednesday and Manchester City will be played at the Hillsborough Stadium in Owlerton, North-western Sheffield on March 05, 2020 (Thursday). The SHF vs MCI FA Cup match is scheduled to start at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City, FA Cup 2019-20 Football Match?

Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City match will be live telecast on Sony channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of Sony Network and will be live telecasting the matches. Fans can switch to Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD channels to follow the live-action of SHF vs MCI FA Cup encounter.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City, FA Cup 2019-20 Football Match?

The match will also be available on online platforms. Sony Liv, the OTT of Sony Pictures Network, will be live streaming the Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City (SHF vs MCI) for its online fans in India.

Manchester City are the defending champions of the FA Cup and are fighting to successfully defend their crown. With the Premier League title now out of their grasp, Guardiola’s team will be eager to compensate their season by winning the remaining trophies.