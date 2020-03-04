SHF vs MCI Dream11 Prediction in FA Cup 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City Football Match

Manchester City (Photo Credits: @ManCity)

Fresh from their League Cup conquest, Manchester City (MCI) will travel to Sheffield for the 2019-20 FA Cup fifth-round clash against Championship club Sheffield Wednesday (SHF). City, who beat Aston Villa 2-1 to win their seventh EFL Cup and become only the second team after Liverpool to win three successive Carabao Cup titles, will defend their title from last season. Pep Guardiola’s team have been in terrific form in English domestic cup competitions and have won five of last seven cup tournaments in England. City are also on a winning-run of four games and have beaten Sheffield Wednesday in their last four FA Cup meetings. Meanwhile, fans who play fantasy games like Dream11 can find all tips and team suggestions to build a strong Dream11 fantasy team for SHF vs MCI match. EFL Cup 2019–20: ‘Remarkable’ Manchester City’s Consistency Delights Serial Winner Pep Guardiola.

Sheffield United have not beaten Manchester City since the 3-1 win at home in 1993 Premier League. In 11 matches between both these teams since then, City have won six and four have ended in draws. Garry Monk’s side have also won only two of their last 13 matches in the Championships and face mighty task at hand. They were knocked out in the fourth round last year and haven’t gone past the fifth round stage since 1997. Their opponents, City will be further boosted by the fitness of striker Sergio Aguero, who limped off in the Carabao Cup 2019-20 final against Aston Villa. Wednesday will be without Midfielder Massimo Luongo and centre-back Moses Odubajo.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City, FA Cup 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Claudio Bravo (MCI) kept brilliantly in the EFL Cup final against Aston Villa and is expected to keep his place in goal for the FA Chp encounter. He should be picked.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City, FA Cup 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – With City’s backline dented by injuries and poor form, Fernandinho (MCI) has been forced to step in as a centre-back and he has been City’s best player in that role. The other two defenders will be Morgan Fox (SHF) and Tom Lees (SHF).

Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City, FA Cup 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Young Phil Foden (MCI) delivered a Man-of-the-Match performance against Aston Villa in the League Cup final and will start again. He is a must-pick alongside Kevin de Bruyne (MCI). Riyad Mahrez (MCI) and Jacob Murphy (SHF) would be the other midfielders.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City, FA Cup 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Steven Fletcher (SHF) has been Sheffield Wednesday’s most impressive footballer after Murphy. He is the club’s second-highest goalscorer this season and should be picked. Gabriel Jesus (MCI) and Raheem Sterling (MCI) would be the other forwards.

Phil Foden (MCI) should be appointed the captain of this fantasy team for the Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City FA Cup fifth-round clash. Sheffield United winger Jacob Murphy (SHF) should be made the vice-captain. City, who face Manchester United and Arsenal in the league and Real Madrid in the Champions League next will be eager to continue their winning run.