This Day, That Year: Juventus Revisits Winning Moments When Bianconeri Defended The Title With a Win Against Fiorentina (Watch Video)

Juventus football team. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With no live-action on the radar due to the menace of the coronavirus, the sporting admins are making sure to relive all the precious moments of the good old day to keep their fans entertained. Now, Juventus has posted a video of the team celebrating the moments where Cristiano Ronaldo and team defended the title for the 35th time so far. On this day, that year, Juventus played against Fiorentina on April 29, 2019, and the Bianconeri won the game 2-1. With the win, the team clinched the title and celebrations in the camp. Coronavirus Outbreak in Italy: Italian Serie A 2019-20 Suspended, PM Giuseppe Conte Announces Suspension of All Sports Events Due to COVID-19 Epidemic.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to win each of the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A titles. Talking about the game, Nikola Milenkovic from Fiorentina was the first one to net a goal in the first six minutes of the game. Alex Sandro netted the first goal at the 37th minute and German Pezzella scored an own goal at the 53rd minute of the match. Now, let’s have a look at the tweet shared by Juventus on their social media handles.

Back then Juventus was 20 points clear of Napoli who was placed on number two of the Serie A 20118-29 points table. Juventus also became the first team in Europes; top five leagues to win the championship in eight consecutive seasons. The season was run from 18 August 2018 to 26 May 2019. Talking about the current season, it is said that live-action could start from the end of May and the players could be isolated for training camps. The matches could be conducted with empty stands i.e. behind closed doors.