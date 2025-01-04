Tottenham Hotspur welcome Newcastle United this evening in the English Premier League with the Londoners in dire need of a win. Ange Postecoglou is a man under duress with his team winning just once in their last five league matches, that includes three defeats. Last season they were firmly in the race for the top four but as things stand, European football looks like a distant dream this campaign. On the other hand, Newcastle United are pushing for a return to the Champions League and have climbed to the fifth spot. Tottenham Hotspur versus Newcastle United will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 6:00 PM IST. Manchester United Set To Lose Major Sponsor If Club Is Relegated in Premier League 2024-25 Season: Report.

Destiny Udogie, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Mikey Moore, and Richalison are the players missing out for Spurs due to fitness issues. Djed Spence returns after suspension but Rodrigo Bentancur continues to serve his lengthy ban. Dominic Solanke should lead the attacking line with Heung Min Son and Brennan Johnson on the wings. Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison play as wide midfielders.

Fabian Schar was cautioned in the last game and is now suspended while Nick Pope, Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth, and Callum Wilson are all out injured. Alexander Isak was brilliant in the game against Manchester United and his form this season has been splendid. His link-up play with Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon in the attacking third will be key. Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool vs Manchester United Is Rivalry for Ages but Looks Like Mismatch Now.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Tottenham Hotspur will take on Newcastle United in the Premier League 2024-25 on Saturday, January 4. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and it starts at 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select channels. For Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Expect Spurs to create chances in this game as they play in front of their fans while Newcastle United would not hold back too, setting up for a fascinating battle.

