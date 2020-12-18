England's footballing legend Wayne Rooney was nothing but delighted as his 11-year-old son signed for the Manchester United youth academy. The talismanic striker played for the same Premier League club for the major part of his career and what he did isn't hidden from anyone. In 559 appearances between 2004 and 2017, Rooney netted 253 goals – most for any player in the club's history – and guided the Red Devils to many triumphs. Hence, the Englishman was ecstatic seeing his oldest son following his footsteps. Kai also got his father's iconic number 10 jersey and he'll want to carry forward his legacy. Wayne Rooney Birthday Special: Top 5 Goals Scored by the Manchester United and England Great.

"Proud day. Kai signing for @manchesterunited. Keep up the hard work son," Rooney wrote on Twitter which sharing a picture with his wife Coleen and son. The comment section got flooded in no time and fans can't wait to see Rooney junior on the field. With Manchester United being one of the most prominent clubs in the Premier League, Kai has a great chance to polish his skills in the academy and play for the club later on. Meanwhile, let's look at how Wayne Rooney reacted following his son's signing with the Red Devils.

Here's Wayne Rooney's Tweet!!

Proud day. Kai signing for @ManUtd. Keep up the hard work son ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tTYuUZj7yn — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) December 17, 2020

After cutting all the ties with Manchester United in 2017, Rooney moved to Major League Soccer side DC United in 2018 before joining English Championship club Derby County as player-coach in January this year. The 35-year-old Rooney is currently the interim manager of Derby in the second division.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2020 01:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).