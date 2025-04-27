Major League Soccer giants Inter Miami CF will be locking horns with MLS Western Conference side FC Dallas next on their home ground, the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The star-studded side comprising former FC Barcelona legends like Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are the only MLS 2025 team to be unbeaten in the league. The Inter Miami vs FC Dallas MLS 2025 match will be played from 2:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Monday, April 28. Lionel Messi Surpasses Gonzalo Higuain To Register Most Goal Contributions For Inter Miami, Achieves Record During MLS 2025 Match Against Toronto FC.

Inter Miami are coming after a shocking 2-0 defeat in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-final first-leg match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC. The Herons should be treating this game against as a chance to get some confidence back ahead of the second leg, as a slot in the finale is due. Besides that loss, Inter Miami have so far done well, winning a majority of the games since the season started. A special credit for this great performance definitely goes to Lionel Messi, being the second-highest goal-scorer and third-highest assist provider in MLS 2025 for the club, despite missing two matches.

Will Lionel Messi Play in Inter Miami vs FC Dallas MLS 2025 Match?

Lionel Messi is fully fit, but it is being speculated that the Argentine legend might be rested for the Inter Miami vs FC Dallas MLS 2025 match, as they have the second-leg match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-final in the high-stakes week ahead. The ultimate winner of the CONCACAF Champions Cup will be entitled to 5 million USD prize money and also qualify for the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup and 2029 FIFA Club World Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Once Again? Rumors of MLS Side Making Offer to CR7 to Rival Argentine Star: Report.

Lionel Messi was not present with the Inter Miami teammates during the training session open to the media. His absence along with that of Luis Suarez and Oscar Ustari has raised speculations that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner might be rested for the Inter Miami vs FC Dallas MLS 2025 match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2025 08:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).