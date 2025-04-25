Inter Miami will face Vancouver Whitecaps in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup with Lionel Messi and co looking for an early advantage in this tie. Miami beat fellow American club LAFC 3-2 on aggregate in the last round and their form in the MLS has also been largely positive with the team at third in the standings with 18 points from 8 games. Opponents Vancouver Whitecaps are top of the Western Conference in the MLS and are a quality team, setting up for a fascinating clash. ‘L2: Empuraan’ Actor Mohanlal Receives Signed Jersey From Lionel Messi, Calls It an ‘Unforgettable Gift’ (Watch Video).

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi will combine in the final third for Inter Miami and try and create openings for the team. Sergio Busquets brings the calming influence in midfield for the side and he will be at heart of every forward play Inter Miami comes up with. Yannick Bright and Tadeo Allende are more of an attacking mindset and will venture forward to help with the goal scoring.

Brian White, Daniel Rios, and Emanuel Sabbi will form the front three for Vancouver. Andrés Cubas will sit deep and try and orchestrate play from midfield but will also have one eye on shielding the defence. Ranko Veselinović and Tristan Blackmon should form the central defensive partnership.

When is Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Match? Know Date, Time in IST and Venue Details

Vancouver Whitecaps will clash with Inter Miami in the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 on Friday, April 25. The Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami match is set to be played at BC Place, Vancouver, Canada and it has a scheduled time of 8:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Inter Miami Standings: Check Lionel Messi-Led Team's Position on MLS 2025 Eastern Conference Points Table.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner available for the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 in India. Viewers in India will not be able to watch the Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami live telecast in India on their TV sets. For Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Match?

Although the live telecast viewing option is not available in India, fans in India can still watch Vancouver White vs Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass, that costs Rs 69. Expect a close game of football with the tie ending in a 2-2 draw.

