Coming off a shocking loss in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, Inter Miami will look to regroup when they take on FC Dallas in the ongoing Major League Soccer (MLS) 2025 at home. Having played two matches fewer than leaders Cincinnati, Inter Miami sits fifth in the Eastern Conference MLS table, while FC Dallas are tenth in the Western Conference MLS standings. Inter Miami are facing a tough time winning MLS matches, having seen just one victory in their last three league appearances is a worry. Will Lionel Messi Play in Inter Miami vs FC Dallas MLS 2025 Match? Here’s the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

Interestingly, Inter Miami are the only team in the Eastern Conference to lose an MLS match this season. Inter Miami's lack of form could also be attributed to their jam-packed schedule, given their matches across all competitions. On the other side, FC Dallas are yet to win a match in their three MLS outing, including notching up a two-game losing streak.

When is Inter Miami vs FC Dallas, MLS 2025 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Inter Miami will clash against FC Dallas in the next match of the Major League Soccer (MLS) 2025 season. The Inter Miami vs FC Dallas match will be played at the Chase Stadium in Florida on Monday, April 28. The Miami vs Dallas MLS 2025 match will begin at 2:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Miami vs FC Dallas, MLS 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the MLS 2025 match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the Inter Miami vs FC Dallas match live telecast in India. For Inter Miami vs FC Dallas match in MLS 2025 online viewing options, read below. Lionel Messi Becomes Quickest Player to Reach 40 Goal Contributions in Major League Soccer History, Achieves Feat During Inter Miami vs New York City FC MLS 2025 Match (Watch Highlights).

How to Watch Live Streaming of Inter Miami vs FC Dallas, MLS 2025 Football Match?

Although the Inter Miami vs FC Dallas MLS 2025 live telecast is not available, fans do have an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch the Inter Miami vs FC Dallas live streaming online on Apple TV, but would need to have an MLS season pass. Inter Miami is expected to steamroll over its opponents.

