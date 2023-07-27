Inter Milan face Al-Nassr in a pre-season club friendly match on July 27, 2023, Thursday, at the Japan. Both teams are meeting each other for the first time. Inter Milan start their preparations for the next season of Serie A. The Nerazzurri finished the last Serie A in the third place and played good football over the last one year. However, the Italian side suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of 2022-23 UEFA Champions League winners, Manchester City and will look to bounce back in their upcoming game. ‘Arigato’ Cristiano Ronaldo Speaks Japanese During Al-Nassr’s Pre-Season Tour of Japan, Video Goes Viral!

Al-Nassr, meanwhile, are trying to recover from the losses they suffered in the past few games against Benfica and Celta Vigo. The Cristiano Ronaldo-starring team has done well to keep PSG at bay in their last game as they drew 0-0. When it comes to their performance in the Saudi Pro League last season, the team has not been at its best as they finished in the second spot. Their star performer, Cristiano Ronaldo, is yet to deliver.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play today in Inter vs Al-Nassr Pre-season friendly fixture?

When Al-Nassr face Serie A giants, Inter Milan in the pre-season club friendly match on Thursday, 27 July 2023, at the Nagai Stadium in Japan, Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to start. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner did feature in the team’s last game but failed to make any contributions to the team. With the pre-season club friendly match against Inter Milan being Al-Nassr’s final game before the competitive season, the Portuguese legend should therefore start and help his side win the crucial game against Inter Milan.

