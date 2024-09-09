Both Poland and Croatia were even till the first half. Even though Croatia had the upper hand with more possession of the ball, they were unable to convert it into a goal. Croatia was awarded a freekick in the 52nd which Luka Modric struck with ease in the top-left corner of the goal to break the deadlock and give Croatia a 1-0 lead. This was Croatia's first win after facing a defeat against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal. Robert Lewandowski's Poland also has a single win in two games. Portugal 2–1 Scotland, UEFA Nations League 2024–25: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Match-Winner as A Selecao Secures Second Consecutive Victory.

Luka Modric Free Kick Video

The way Luka Modric hit this free kick wow, I can’t stop watching this. The technique is beautiful. pic.twitter.com/12hlc9z7kv— WolfRMFC (@WolfRMFC) September 8, 2024

