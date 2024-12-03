La Liga giants Barcelona are still at the top of the table and are looking to secure three more points as they take on Mallorca in their next league match. In their last La Liga 2024-25 encounter, Barcelona fell prey to Las Palmas. Blaugrana dropped three points, which helped Real Madrid close the gap and are now just a couple of points away from taking the lead in the La Liga 2024-25 points table. But Barcelona will be keen on keeping the lead with themselves. Hansi Flick and men faced some criticism after some inconsistent performances. Lionel Messi’s Family ‘Loves’ Lamine Yamal, Mateo Messi Spotted Wearing Barcelona Star’s Jersey (See Photo).

Barcelona are doing well in the UEFA Champions League as well. Robert Lewandowski is flying this season. Lewandowski has scored 15 goals this season in 15 matches. He is far away from other players who are yet to enter double digits. Barcelona under Hansi Flick have been doing well, but this time they have to win their La Liga 2024-25 outing against Mallorca.

Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga 2024–25 Match?

Lamine Yamal displayed average performance during the Barcelona vs Las Palmas La Liga 2024-25 match. Lamine Yamal made a comeback after his injury and he should be given another chance by Hansi Flick as he is valuable in the right wing. Lamine Yamal was also spotted during the training session ahead of Barcelona vs Mallorca La Liga 2024-25. Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Hansi Flick will be keen on keeping Lamine Yamal in Barca's first team. Barca can take a good lead in La Liga 2024-25 points table. This time around, Barcelona and Hansi Flick will not look to repeat the mistakes.

