There is no shortage of admirers for the Spain national football team star Lamine Yamal but getting acknowledged by his idol – Lionel Messi is something to cherish. In the recent Instagram story shared by Lionel Messi, where his wife and sons were seen cycling - Mateo Messi was spotted wearing Barcelona star Lamine Yamal’s Jersey. Even though Yamal plays a lot like ‘La Pulga’ and is widely compared with the Argentine magician, Mateo having his jersey highlights Messi’s family’s admiration for the young forward. Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal Amongst FIFA Men's Player 2024 Nominees; Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe in Contention for Attackers Category in the Best Football FIFA Awards.

Mateo Messi Cycling Wearing Lamine Yamal's Jersey

Screengrab from Lionel Messi's Instagram Story

