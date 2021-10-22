The Circuit of the Americas is all set to welcome the racers for United States Grand Prix 2021. Max Verstappen and Mick Schumacher and other racers have already reached America for the race. In this article, we shall look into the preview of the tournament which will comprise details like live streaming and online telecast details, tyre and track details and everything else you need to know about. So Sebastian Vettel will start the United States Grand Prix 2021 by being on the back foot as he has been awarded a grid penalty. Mick Schumacher Gears Up United States GP 2021, Team Haas Shares Pic!

The penalty had been awarded to him after that Aston Martin is planning to equip him with a new engine. I think we are heading into, let’s say, a difficult weekend,” Vettel said. “We are changing the engine and therefore we will have a penalty. We will see what we can do from where we start, and nevertheless, looking forward. I think we can be strong here. How strong? We will see," he said. Now, let's have a look at the preview of the event below.

Timings and Schedule FP1, FP2, FP3, Qualifying & Main Race:

The United States Grand Prix 2021 will begin on October 22, 2021. The Free Practice Session will be held today at 10.00 pm. On October 23, 2021 midnight at 01.30 am we shall have the FP2. October 23, 2021 Saturday we shall have FP3. The Qualifying event will be held on October 24, 2021 at 02:30 am, and the Main Race will take place on October 25, 2021 at 12.30 am IST.

Type of Tyres at United States Grand Prix 2021 :

C2 (hard, x2 sets), C3 (medium, x3 sets) and C4 (soft, x8 sets) have been allocated for the race this weekend.

Track Details:

Here's how the track looks.

USA Track Guide 🇺🇸@FormulaDani takes us stateside ahead of the race this weekend so guide us round COTA 🌵#F12021 #USGP pic.twitter.com/ObUUsKLia3 — McLaren Shadow (@McLarenShadow) October 22, 2021

Live Streaming and Online Telecast Details:

United States Grand Prix 2021 can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD. They can also tune into Hotstar VIP app to watch the game. The live updates of the game will be covered on the official handles of the F1.

