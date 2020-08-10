One of the biggest blockbuster movies of Indian cinema, Chak De! India was released 13 years ago today (August 10, 2007). Several sport-related movies such as Lagaan, Dangal, MS Dhoni have been released over the years in Bollywood but Chak De! India holds a special place in the hearts of many Indians because of its theme, Redemption. And on the 13th anniversary of the movies, Hockey India offered their congratulations with a picture of its own 'Rakshaso ki Sena'. Chak De India Completes 13 Years: How Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Sacrificed a Crucial Character in Being a Great Sports Drama.

To celebrate 13 years of the movie, Yash Raj Films paid their tribute to the classic film on their official Twitter account. ‘One team, One Goal - VICTORY. #13YearsOfChakDeIndia’ the Indian film production company captioned their post. Soon after the Hockey India congratulated the company by posting a photo Indian National Women’s Hockey Team. ‘Humari raakshason ki sena se aapki sena ko, Congratulations on #13YearsOfChakDeIndia!’ they wrote. Chak De India Clocks 13 Years: Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Sports-Drama’s Writer Jaideep Sahni Reveals the Motive Behind His Script.

Humari raakshason ki sena se aapki sena ko, Congratulations on #13YearsOfChakDeIndia! 🏑🇮🇳#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/e3PvLltYOm — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 10, 2020

The movie is inspired by the true story of Mir Ranjan Negi, the Indian goalkeeper who conceded 7 goals in the Asian Games final (1982) against arch-rivals Pakistan. He was the person on whom Shah Rukh Khan's character, Kabir Khan, was based.

Negi came under a lot of criticism after that performance however returned as the coach of Indian national hockey team, 16 years later. He then helped and underdog Indian team to win a gold medal at the 1998 Asian Games. Negi was later sacked but he returned once again leading India to 2002 Commonwealth Games gold.

