The India Men's Junior Hockey Team will lock horns against arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the ongoing Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 on December 4. India notched up a solid win over Malaysia 3-1 to set up a date with Pakistan, who beat Japan 4-2 in a close contest to qualify for the tournament final. India vs Pakistan in Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024 Final! PR Sreejesh’s Side Beats Malaysia 3–1 To Set Up Summit Clash Against Archrivals.

Both India and Pakistan remained unbeaten in the competition, having topped their respective Pools. India, who are the defending champions, will look to win their fifth title, while Pakistan will aim for the fourth, having last won back in 1996. With their place in the final, Pakistan have also booked a slot in the Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2025, which will be hosted by India.

When and Where Will be India vs Pakistan Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 Final Hockey Match Be Played?

The India vs Pakistan Junior Men's Asia Cup 2024 Final hockey match will be held at the Hockey Oman Stadium in Muscat with Oman being the host. The IND vs PAK final match will start at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Pays Floral Tribute to Hockey Legend Dhyan Chand on Death Anniversary.

How Can Hockey Fans in India Watch Live Telecast of India vs Pakistan Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 Final Match?

Sadly, with no official broadcaster for Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024, fans in India will not have any live telecast viewing option on TV channels.

How Can Hockey Fans in India Watch Live Streaming of India vs Pakistan Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 Final Match?

However, fans can find live streaming viewing options of IND vs PAK Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 Final Match on the Hockey India App. Also live streaming viewing options might be available on Asia Hockey Federation YouTube and Facebook pages.

