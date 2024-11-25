IPL 2025 Auction Free Live Streaming and Telecast: On Day 1 of the IPL 2025 mega auction total of INR 467.95 Cr was spent on 72 players while 12 players remained unsold. The action will continue on Day 2 as the IPL franchises look to finetune their teams for the upcoming season. There are still many star players available on the list and the day will start with Mayank Agarwal. On Day 2, RCB will enter with the largest purse followed by Mumbai Indians. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Yuzvendra Chahal Reflects on Being Acquired by Punjab Kings, Says ‘I Deserve Rs 18 Crore Price’.

Before the auction began, Punjab had INR 110.50 crore following their decision to spend just INR 9.50 crore on retaining two uncapped players -- Shashank Singh for INR 5.5 crore and Prabhsimran Singh for INR 4 crore. They spent most in the auction with three out of the top five purchases on IPL 2025 Auction day 1. But the highest purchase was Rishabh Pant Lucknow Super Giants for INR 27 Cr. overtaking Punjab Kings’ purchase of Shreyas Iyer – INT 26.75 cr. check out the live streaming options for the IPL 2025 Auction.

When And At What Time Will IPL 2025 Auction Event Will Start?

The IPL 2025 Auction Day will be held on Monday, November 25. The IPL 2025 auction will be live from Abady Al Johar Arena, Jeddah. The auction will start at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast IPL 2025 Auction Event In India?

Star Sports Network holds the official telecast rights for IPL in India. The IPL 2025 mega auction will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and their HD substitutes. Check out the IPL 2025 mega auction live streaming details below.

How To Watch Free Live Streaming Of IPL 2025 Auction Event?

While Star Sports holds the telecast rights of IPL. The streaming or digital rights of the lucrative T20 league is with Viacom18. So, the IPL 2025 auction live streaming online will be available on JioCinema mobile app and website. JioCinema is available for free across telecom operators.

