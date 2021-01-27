27 Jan, 08:15 (IST) Chelsea Confirm Appointment of Thomas Tuchel Chelsea has confirmed the appointment of Thomas Tuchel on an 18-month long contract. The new manager will be looking forward to his first assignment which will be against the Wolves.

South Africa and Pakistan will face each other on Day 2 of the 1st Test match at the National Stadium, This will be the Proteas' first international game in Pakistan since 2007. Chelsea Set to Appoint Thomas Tuchel As New Manager on 18-Month Contract.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 action continues as teams face each other in the knockout phase of the competition. Haryana will take on Baroda in the third quarter-final of the competition while Bihar is set to face Rajasthan in the second QF clash of the day. Lionel Messi Included in Barcelona Squad For Rayo Vallecano Clash After Completion of Two-Game Ban.

Football action further continues with the Indian Super League 2020-21 action. Kerala take on Jamsedpur in the latest fixture as both teams look to make a charge towards the playoff places

Barcelona welcome back Lionel Messi following the conclusion of the Argentine’s two-game ban for the Copa del Rey clash against Rayo Vallecano. Meanwhile, Juventus are also looking to move forwards in their domestic cup competition as they taken on SPAL in the quarter-final of the Coppa Italia 2020-21.