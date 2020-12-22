18-year-old olympian Manu Bhaker is pursuing BA (Honours) Political Science from LSR College and thanked fans for wishes as she prepares for the third semester. The Haryana-born shooter has emerged as one of the top shooting prospects from the country in recent years. She rose to fame at the 2018 ISSF World Cup and since then has accomplished some astonishing feats. Times When Manu Bhaker Made Indian Proud by Hitting Bull’s Eye.

Indian shooters have been starved on competitive action this year as the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the International calendar. However, in the meantime, Manu Bhaker is looking to achieve BA Honours in Political Science from LSR College and is currently preparing for the third semester of the exams. The 18-year-old also took to her social media to thank fans for wonderful wishes.

Exam time. BA (Hon) Political Science Sem III LSR College . Thank you Twitter family for wonderful wishes. pic.twitter.com/IkrcHX0NXo — Manu Bhaker (@realmanubhaker) December 22, 2020

Manu Bhaker represented India at the 2018 ISSF World Cup where she won two gold medals. The 18-year-old was the youngest Indian to win a gold medal at that event. Bhaker, in her maiden Commonwealth Games appearance in 2018, at the age of 16, won the gold medal in the women's 10 m air pistol event.

The Olympian from Haryana secured a place in Tokyo Olympics back in May 2019 and will soon be focusing her attention on shooting as the Summer Games is set to begin in July 2021 after its postponement due to COVID-19.

Manu Bhaker will also be looking to secure a place in the Indian squad for the first ISSF World Cup of the year which will begin on March 18 in New Delhi while the second one will be held in Changwon, South Korea starting April 16. Samaresh Jung, a former Olympian, and seven-time Commonwealth Games gold-medallist serves as the head coach of the Indian pistol shooting team.

