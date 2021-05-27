Hasbulla Magomedov also known as ‘Mini Khabib’ has become an internet sensation. The 18-year-old blogger from Dagestan has been in the news following his ‘sanctioned’ fight with Abduroziq. Ahead of the scheduled fight against Abduroziq, Hasbulla Magomedov was seen fighting a monkey. In the video, which has went viral, Hasbulla Magomedov can been seen wearing chef’s dress as he jostles with a monkey. Hasbulla Magomedov vs Abduroziq Fight: Who Is Hasbulla Magomedov, What Is His Age and Why Is Hasbulla Magomedov Called 'Mini Khabib'?.

‘Mini Khabib’ or Hasbulla Magomedov is blogger from Makhachkala, Russia. He garnered attention on social side after posting hilarious videos of him pretending to fight children. He reportedly suffers from growth hormone deficiency (GHD), popularly known as dwarfism. Hasbulla Magomedov vs Abduroziq Fight Organised By MMA Star Branded 'Unethical Freak Show': All You Need To Know About This Fight.

Here’s the Viral Video

Hasbulla Magomedov was born in Makhachkala, Dagestan, birthplace of the former UFC Lightweight champion- Khabib Nurmagomedov. It is one of the reasons why he is popularly known as ‘Mini Khabib’.

