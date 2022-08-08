Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu celebrates her 28th birthday on August 08, 2022. One of the best lifters to ever represent India, the Manipur-born athlete has represented the country and won multiple medals at Asian Championships, Commonwealth Games and the Olympics. Chanu has helped Indian sports rise to a new level on the world stage. Commonwealth Games 2022 Indian Medal Winners List

Born in Nongpok Kakching, Mirabai Chanu began her journey in weightlifting at a very young age and trained at the Sports Academy in Manipur. Her first major breakthrough came at the 2014 Commonwealth Games where she won silver. After that the Indian lifter continued to improve he abilities and secured medals at multiple events, establishing herself as an Indian sports icon.

Lesser Known Facts About Mirabai Chanu

Mirabai Chanu was born in Nongpok Kakching, a village in Manipur.

She has won one silver and two gold medals at the Commonwealth Games.

Chanu won a gold medal at the 2017 Weightlifting Championships in Anaheim.

She has multiple medals in Asian and Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships.

Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

She is the first Indian weightlifter to achieve the feat in Olympics.

Mirabai Chanu holds the Olympic record in Clean & Jerk (115kg).

She has been awarded with Padma Shri and Khel Ratna awards.

Mirabai Chanu’s latest exploits came at the 2022 Commonwealth Games where she defended her title and won a gold medal in the Women’s 49kg category. The lifter from Manipur will have her sights set on the 2024 Olympics in Paris as she aims to better her silver from the previous edition.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2022 07:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).