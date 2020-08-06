Indian wrestler Narsingh Pancham Yadav celebrates his 31st birthday on August 6, 1989. Narsingh is a Commonwealth Games gold medallist and has won numerous laurels for India at international wrestling events. He was one of India’s biggest medal aspirants at the 2016 Rio Olympics but was banned from participating in international wrestling for four years after testing positive in a doping case. In his prime, Narsingh was one of India’s best wrestlers. As we celebrate his 32nd birthday, take a look at some interesting facts about the wrestler. WWE News: From Austin Theory’s Suspension to Matt Riddle's Reaction on Raw Underground, Here Are Five Interesting Updates You Need to Know.

Narsingh burst to the limelight With a gold medal win in 74kg freestyle wrestling at the Asian Championships. He was 21 years of age then. In the same year, he participated as a last-minute replacement at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi and surprised everyone by emerging as the champion in the same category. Narsingh beat Richard Brian Addinall of South Africa in the gold medal bout to write his name in history. Take a look at some lesser-known facts about him.

Narsingh Yadav was born to Pancham Yadav and Bhuulna Devi in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on August 6, 1989

Narsingh grew up in Mumbai and has been training as a wrestler since the age of 13

He first burst into the limelight with a gold medal win at the 2010 Asian Championships in freestyle 74 kg

Narsingh Yadav also clinched a gold medal in the freestyle 74kg category at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi

He beat Zelimkhan Khadjiev of France to claim a bronze medal at the 2015 World Wrestling Championships

Narsingh also won bronze medals at the 2014 Asian Games by beating Daisuka Shimada of Japan and the 2015 Asian Championships

But just when things promised to be great and he was reaching sky-high in achievements and performance, NarSingh tested positive and failed two anti-doping tests in 2016. He had already qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics and was one of India's biggest medal-hopefuls from the event.

He was initially cleared by the Indian anti-doping agency (NADA) after he had appealed and went to Brazil for the Summer Games. but just a day before his first bout, the Court of Arbitration for Sport banned him for four years from wrestling after the doping decision was challenged by World Anti-Doping Agency.

