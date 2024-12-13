Kobe Bryant, also known as Black Mamba was one of the most followed athletes in the basketball world and even after his passing, many remember the star as a great inspiration for them. CNN recently announced a documentary on Kobe Bryant’s journey and mentioned that the three-part series will unearth some of the unseen footages and events in Kobe’s life. Named ‘Kobe: The Making of a Legend’, the series will be aired from January 25, 2025. As per CNN’s claims, Kobe: The Making of a Legend traces the story of Kobe Bryant from his childhood in Italy to his athletic superstardom and provides an intimate look at his post-NBA aspirations as a storyteller and as a father. LeBron James Records 15000 FGs Made in Regular Season During Lakers vs Jazz NBA 2024-25 Game, Becomes Only 2nd Player in League History to Achieve Feat.

CNN Announces Three-Part Documentary - Kobe: The Making of a Legend

"Kobe: The Making of a Legend" chronicles the private story of the unseen forces that propelled his ascension and the personal transformations he confronted along the way. The three-part series premieres Saturday, January 25 at 9pm ET/PT on CNN. pic.twitter.com/af9HciooJI — CNN Original Series (@CNNOriginals) December 12, 2024

