Known for breaking record after record, LeBron James edged past legend and six-time league MVP Kareen Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's All-Time leader in 10+ Point Games. James achieved this feat during the Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings NBA 2024-25 game, where the 18-time winners beat their opponents 103-99. LeBron James Reacts After Clocking Most Minutes in NBA Regular Season History During Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers Game, Says 'It's Just a Commitment'

Lebron James Attains Another NBA Record

Congrats to @KingJames of the @Lakers for becoming the NBA's all-time leader in 10+ POINT GAMES! pic.twitter.com/eBiTwyhkf7 — NBA (@NBA) December 21, 2024

