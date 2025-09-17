World Athletics Championship Javelin Throw reigning champion Neeraj Chopra is all set to begin his title defence today, on Wednesday, September 17. The Indian star athlete Neeraj Chopra will play in the men's Javelin throw qualification round in Group A in Tokyo, Japan. Alongside Neeraj Chopra, Group A of the World Athletics Championship 2025 Javelin qualification will also feature other stars like 2012 Olympic gold medallist Keshorn Walcott, Czech veteran Jakub Vadlejch, and the one & only Julian Weber (Diamond League champion). Neeraj Chopra Throw Video: Watch Ace Indian Athlete's Title-Winning Javelin Throw During Ostrava Golden Spike 2025.

The World Athletics Championship 2025 Javelin Throw competition qualification round is a special one for India. The nation has made history this time by having four athletes in the event. Besides Neeraj Chopra, the other three Indians participating in the event are Sachin Yadav, Yashvir Singh, and Rohit Yadav. Among these names, Sachin Yadav is seeded in the same Group A as Neeraj Chopra in the World Athletics Championship 2025 Javelin Throw competition qualifying round.

Neeraj Chopra Event in World Athletics Championship 2025 Qualifier Details

Series Men's Javelin Throw Qualifier in World Athletics Championship 2025 Date Wednesday, September 17 Time 3:40 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Japan National Stadium Live Streaming and Telecast Details Wanda Diamond League Official YouTube Channel (live streaming)

When is Neeraj Chopra's Event in World Athletics Championship 2025 Qualifier? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Neeraj Chopra will be competing in the men's Javelin throw qualifying round Group A in the World Athletics Championship 2025. Neeraj Chopra's men's Javelin throw qualifying event will be hosted at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo on Wednesday, September 17. The men's Javelin throw event has a start time of 3:40 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Neeraj Chopra's Event in World Athletics Championship 2025 Qualifier Live Telecast in India?

Star Sports Network have the live official broadcasting rights of the World Athletics Championship 2025 in India. So, fans might get live telecast viewing options of the Javelin throw qualifying round Group A in the World Athletics Championship 2025 on the Star Sports TV channels. Neeraj Chopra 85.01 M Throw: Watch Javelin Throw Star's Impressive Effort as He Finishes Runner-Up at Diamond League Final 2025.

How to Watch Neeraj Chopra's Event in World Athletics Championship 2025 Qualifier Live Streaming in India?

Fans will also have live streaming viewing options of the World Athletics Championship 2025 in India. JioHotsar app and website will be live streaming the men's Javelin throw qualifying round Group A in the World Athletics Championship 2025, in which Neeraj Chopra will be participating.

