Neeraj Chopra would be gunning for another record by becoming only the second India to secure a podium finish at the World Athletics Championships when he competes in the men's javelin throw qualification event on Friday, July 22. The event would begin at 5:35 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The 24-year-old's terrific performance at the Tokyo Olympics last year, which won him a historic gold medal, has been etched in the minds of every Indian and other admirers of athletics and now, he embarks on conquering the field at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon. For the record, this is his second appearance in this competition after competing in the 2017 edition where he missed out on qualifying for the final. When is Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw Event at World Athletics Championships 2022? Know Date and Time in IST

This time though, he is entering the tournament with good performances behind him at the Paavo Nurmi Games and the Diamond League. But Chopra would face some tough competition from the likes of world champion Anderson Peters, Oliver Helander from Finland and Cezch Republic's Jakub Vadlejch. Ahead of Neeraj Chopra's event, let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the same.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Neeraj Chopra's Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Event, World Athletics Championships 2022 on TV?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcast partners of the World Athletics Championships 2022 in India. Neeraj Chopra's Men's Javelin Throw Qualification event, which begins at 5:35 am IST (Indian Standard Time) would be telecasted live on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD channels on Indian television sets.

Where to Watch Free Online Live Streaming of Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Event, World Athletics Championships 2022?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony, will provide the live streaming of the event. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to catch the action of Neeraj Chopra's event at World Athletics Championships online.

