Noor Dastgit Butt is the only gold medallist from Pakistan at Commonwealth Games 2022 as he finished at the top of the podium in Men's 109+kg Wrestling event. They have added five more medals in the sport, winning three silver and two bronze. The other medal came in Judo with Hussain Shah claiming silver. Pakistan are making their 14th appearance at the Commonwealth Games as they take part in the 2022 Games which are taking place in Birmingham from July 28, 2022 to August 08, 2022. Meanwhile, scroll down below for Pakistan's Medal Tally at 2022 Commonwealth Games. Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally Updated.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games will mark the third time England will be hosting the quadrennial showpiece after the 1934 London Games and 2022 Manchester Games as Birmingham was selected as the host. Pakistan have sent a contingent of 68 athletes to the event who are set to compete across 12 sports for medals. Pakistan At Commonwealth Games 2022: Check Pakistani Contingent Full List for CWG in Birmingham.

Pakistan Medal Tally At 2022 Commonwealth Games

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 17 Pakistan 1 3 3 7

Pakistan's most successful outing at the Commonwealth Games came in 1962 in Perth where the country finished 4th on the medal table, winning eight gold medals in the process. They will aim to get close to that number in their 14th appearance at the Commonwealth Games.

Pakistan are ranked 15th on the all-time list at the Commonwealth Games with Wrestling being their most successful sport at the Games. They have won 42 medals, 21 of which have been Gold, followed by Weightlifting and Athletics. The country is ranked 3rd overall in wrestling at the quadrennial showpiece event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2022 12:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).