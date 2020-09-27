Alexander Zverev will begin his French Open 2020 campaign against Austrian Dennis Novak on September 27 (Sunday). Zverev will return to action for the first time since the US Open 2020 final defeat to Dominic Thiem earlier this month and will hope to carry his good form from the Flushing Meadows to Roland Garros. His opponent Dennis Novak will be making his French Open debut on Sunday. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for live telecast, live streaming online, venue, match timings in IST and all other details for Alexander Zverev vs Dennis Novak first-round men’s singles match in French Open 2020 should scroll down for all details. French Open 2020: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic Looking to Equal Roger Federer’s Grand Slam Record.

Zverev reached the quarter-finals at Roland Garros last year before losing to Novak Djokovic. He sat out of the Italian Open this week following a run to the final of the US Open and will be eager to perform well at the French Open. Zverev is seeded sixth at this year’s French Open.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of French Open 2020 Alexander Zverev vs Dennis Novak Men’s Singles First-Round Match?

Alexander Zverev vs Dennis Novak match in the first round of French Open 2020 will take place on September 27, 2020 (Sunday). The men’s singles match will be played at the Suzanne Lenglen Court and it has a tentative start time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Alexander Zverev vs Dennis Novak Men’s Singles First-Round Match of French Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Fans can live telecast the Alexander Zverev vs Dennis Novak first-round match in men’s singles on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of French Open 2020 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sport 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels to catch the live-action.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2020 Alexander Zverev vs Dennis Novak Men’s Singles First-Round Match Online in India?

Those unable to catch the live action on television sets can also follow the Alexander Zverev vs Dennis Novak match on online platforms. Disney + Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the men’s singles first-round match online for its fans in India.

