Defending champion Jannik Sinner had an easy draw so far in the Australian Open 2025 competition and will face the German star Alexander Zverev in the final. This would be the first time Sinner will be defending any Grand Slam title while Zverev aiming for his first Grand Slam. Sinner is on a 20-game unbeaten run on the hard-court Grand Slam matches, having lost his last match at the 2023 US Open. Ironically, it was Zverev who defeated Sinner in that match. Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of the Australian Open 2025 Men's Singles Final, A Look at Who Dominates This Rivalry.

Talking about Alexander Zverev, the World Number 2 star has been very consistent and has shown an improved version of himself in the Australian Open 2025 competition. Even though he played multiple four-setters to reach the final stage of the competition, Zverev never looked ‘challenged’ or ‘in trouble’. Importantly, the German star has a 4-2 head-to-head record against Sinner and will look to win his first Grand Slam title after a heartbreak on multiple occasions. Check out Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev match details and viewing options below.

When is Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Men’s Singles Final Match at the Australian Open 2025?

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Men’s Singles Final Match at Australian Open 2025 will be played on Rod Laver Arena on January 26, 2025, and is scheduled approximately at 02:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Check out the Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev match viewing options below. Novak Djokovic Booed By Crowd After Injury Forces His Exit from Australian Open 2025 Semifinal, Alexander Zverev Asks Fans to 'Show Some Love' (Watch Video).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Men’s Singles Final Match at Australian Open 2025?

Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to the Australian Open 2025, and the Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Men’s Singles Final Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports 3, 4, and 5. Check out the Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev live-streaming options below.

How to Watch Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Men’s Singles Final Match at Australian Open 2025 Live Streaming?

Fans can also enjoy Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Men’s Singles final Match at Australian Open 2025 Live Streaming will be available on the Sony LIV App. It will be a great match with both stars looking to make history at the AO25.

