Right before the French Open 2021, Japanese tennis ace Naomi Osaka shared a post on social media and said that she will not be doing press interviews during the tournament keeping in mind her mental health. This stirred a debate among the fans who have a divided opinion about the same. The French Tennis Federation President Gilles Moretton was also quite unhappy with the decision. Now even Novak Djokovic has taken a subtle jibe at Japanese tennis ace said that the press conferences are a part of the tour. French Open 2021: Naomi Osaka Says She Won’t Be Fielding Questions During Press Conference at Roland Garros Citing Mental Health Concerns.

While speaking about Osaka, the Serbian tennis ace said that she could be having her reasons to do so and also agreed that press conferences can be unpleasant. During the post-match interview at the Belgrade Open 2021, he said, "It’s not something that you enjoy, always, you know, especially if you lose a match or something like this. But it is part of the sport and part of your life on the tour. This is something we have to do, otherwise, we will get fined."

Now, let's have a look at Naomi's statement below:

Naomi Osaka had been criticised by Moretton as he opined that skipping the press was a phenomenal error. According to the French President, what is happening is not quite acceptable. Osaka will likely be fined up to $20,000 for every news conference she skips. Do you think Naomi is right in skipping the press conference? Do tell us your views about the same in the comments section below.

