Novak Djokovic will face Britain’s Kyle Edmund in the second round of US Open 2020 men’s singles match. World No 1 and top seed Djokovic eased past Damir Dzumhur in his opening round match while Edmund came from a set down to beat Alexander Bublik in the first round. Djokovic, who is on an unbeaten run of 24 games in this calendar year, will be confident against the Briton having faced him six times before. Djokovic has won five of those meetings while Edmund raced to a straight-set win at the Madrid ATP Masters in 2018. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how to watch Novak Djokovic vs Kyle Edmund men’s singles second-round clash in US Open 2020 can scroll down for all information, including free live telecast, online live streaming on Hotstar and live score details. US Open 2020: Serena Williams Beats Kristie Ahn in Straight Sets 7-5, 6-3 to Progress to Second Round.

Djokovic had little trouble against his Bosnian opponent in the opening round as he raced to a comfortable 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 straight-sets win to advance. He is now a 24-0 winning run and is the only men’s tennis player to go unbeaten so far in this calendar year. His opponent Edmund beat Kazakhstan player Alexander Bublik in four sets. The unranked Edmund won 2-6, 7-5, 7-5, 6-0 to advance to the second round. US Open 2020: Sumit Nagal Advances to Second Round of Grand Slam After Win Over Bradley Klahn.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of US Open 2020 Novak Djokovic vs Kyle Edmund Men’s Singles second-round Match?

Novak Djokovic vs Kyle Edmund second-round match in men’s singles US Open 2020 will take place on September 02, 2020 (Wednesday). The match will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York. The second-round clash has a tentative start time of 10:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Novak Djokovic vs Kyle Edmund, Men’s Singles second-round Match of US Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of Novak Djokovic vs Kyle Edmund second-round match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of US Open 2020 in India. Fans in India need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to catch the men’s singles clash live on their television sets.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of US Open 2020 Novak Djokovic vs Kyle Edmund Men’s Singles second-round Match Online in India?

The match will also be live in India on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar VIP will be live streaming the Novak Djokovic vs Kyle Edmund US Open 2020 men’s singles second round match online for its fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2020 07:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).