It's that time of the year again when the best of tennis stalwarts for the French Open 2021. Roger Federer has already reached Paris and is seen sweating it out on the court. He further posted a picture on social media with his team and many other videos went viral on social media which were shared by fans. Talking about Federer he had been injured last year and underwent knee surgery. He took to social media and had spoken about the decision to stay away from the court. Roger Federer Hits a Player at the Wrong Spot, Elina Svitolina Shares Funny Video.

He made a comeback in Geneva Open 2021 a few days ago, but he was ousted in the second round itself. Roger Federer lost to Pablo Andujar 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the second round. After the loss, he said that it doesn't feel great to lose like this. He was happy about the comeback but was surely expecting better results. " I was a bit limited today, I felt, on the court. It is what it is. You just have to accept it and move on," said Federer.

Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have been placed in the same half of the French Open 2021 schedule. This is the first time the big three have been on the same half of a major singles draw.

