Roger Federer won the third round of the French Open 2021 against Dominik Koepfer. He lost the second set but made a strong comeback to win the match 7-6 (5), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4), 7-5. The match ended at 12.43 am local time and there were only a few match officials and journalists present in the court when the Swiss ace clinched a win. Post this, Roger Federer with a huge smile on his face cracked a joke while waving out to the attendees of the game.  He further said, "Thanks for not falling asleep." He took 3 hours 35 minutes to win the match. French Open 2021: Roger Federer Battles Past Dominik Koepfer to Reach Fourth Round.

As we all know that that there are no spectators for the late-night games at the French Open 2021. The city is currently facing a strict curfew owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The people in Paris are not allowed to leave their homes after 9 pm. After the match, even Federer took to social media and posted a couple of pictures where he was seen playing in the empty stands.

Now, let's have a look at the video where he was seen cracking a joke and then the snaps posted by Federer.

Post by Federer:

Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and now Federer have all played and won under the lights, This is actually done to increase the television revenue as late-night games are being held without spectators.

