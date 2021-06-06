Roger Federer won the third round of the French Open 2021 against Dominik Koepfer. He lost the second set but made a strong comeback to win the match 7-6 (5), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4), 7-5. The match ended at 12.43 am local time and there were only a few match officials and journalists present in the court when the Swiss ace clinched a win. Post this, Roger Federer with a huge smile on his face cracked a joke while waving out to the attendees of the game. He further said, "Thanks for not falling asleep." He took 3 hours 35 minutes to win the match. French Open 2021: Roger Federer Battles Past Dominik Koepfer to Reach Fourth Round.

As we all know that that there are no spectators for the late-night games at the French Open 2021. The city is currently facing a strict curfew owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The people in Paris are not allowed to leave their homes after 9 pm. After the match, even Federer took to social media and posted a couple of pictures where he was seen playing in the empty stands.

Now, let's have a look at the video where he was seen cracking a joke and then the snaps posted by Federer.

Post by Federer:

There’s nothing quite like it ❤️ pic.twitter.com/A5SCKFptrs — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) June 6, 2021

Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and now Federer have all played and won under the lights, This is actually done to increase the television revenue as late-night games are being held without spectators.

