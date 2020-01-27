Roger Federer's 'Dad Jokes' During Australian Open 2020 Prompts Social Media to Recall Similar Hilarious Incidents From Past! Check Videos

Roger Federer 'Dad Jokes' at Australian Open 2020 (Photo Credits: @flickersmartina)

Swiss great Roger Federer is endeared all over the world not only for his tennis skills, but also for his sense of humour. The 20-time Grand Slam-winning champion wears his achievements lightly and is always game for fun. However, one of Federer's jokes after his fourth-round match against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in the Australian Open 2020 prompted social media to comment on Federer's age and humour, and the Swiss maestro was called the 'GOAT' of dad jokes as well. ‘Roger Federer’s Wife Mirika is Like All of Us’, Say Fans After The Swiss Ace Seals 5-Set Thriller To Win His 100th Australian Open Match (Watch Video).

“He was not going to be a baseball player, that’s for sure,” and "I've played a lot of tennis in my life but never against Tennys," said Federer to John McEnroe about his opponent in the coming match, and it opened the floodgates for comments on Federer's "Dad Jokes" by social media. Roger Federer and Arbaaz Khan Memes Go Viral Ahead of Swiss Great's Wimbledon 2019 Final Against Novak Djokovic.

The Recent Incident That Has Prompted Fans to Comment Federer's "Dad Jokes"

Roger Federer is legit the type of dad that would embarrass his kids in front of their friends like look at him laughing at his own dad jokes 😂 pic.twitter.com/anldPUANzD — martina 💯+3️⃣ (@flickersmartina) January 27, 2020

Federer Can't Help Laughing at His Own Jokes

Roger Federer Had To End An Interview Because He Couldn't Stop Laughing At His Own Dad Jokeshttps://t.co/Lldl0Wppdi pic.twitter.com/xT6fFZH0ti — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) January 26, 2020

Federer Goat of Dad Jokes

Dad jokes are the best and Federer is the 🐐 of dad jokes 😂 — Blue Turtle (@Rokkudo07) January 26, 2020

Dad Jokes or No Jokes, Fans Love Federer

@rogerfederer 's dad jokes are 🔥🔥🔥tonight! But on serious note, take care of your body Rog. 🤗 https://t.co/KdGCWnZLQ9 — Katheeeyyyyy (@kathecalabia) January 26, 2020

Roger Federer became the first living person to be celebrated on Swiss coins.

Watch the Video Below

However, Federer's Reply to the Honour Can be Termed as Bringing Out "Dad Jokes". Check Out Federer's Reply Below

Dad Jokes Notwithstanding, This Video Proves Federer Can Have Fun Even With His Fiercest Rival

The Video Below Shows Federer is the Ultimate King of "Jokes" and "Dad Jokes"

The above incidents prove that apart from his excellence and brilliance on the tennis court, Federer is as human as all of us. He can be seen sobbing like a kid after a loss in grand slam final, and can be hilarious in the post-match presentation. These are the traits that make Federer fans and tennis followers love the Swiss magician and we hope to see many such moments in coming years. Talking of the Australian Open 2020, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic remain on course to meeting each other in the semi-final of the 2020 Australian Open as both won their respective fourth-round matches and went through to the quarter-finals in Melbourne on Sunday.