Simona Halep will face Iga Swiatek in the fourth round of women’s singles in French Open 2020. Halep, French Open champion in 2018, is the overwhelming favourite to win especially after the exit of Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka. Halep is on a 17-match winning streak and is yet to drop a set in this tournament. Her opponent has never made it past the fourth round at Grand Slams. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for the live telecast, live streaming online, venue, match timings in IST and other details for Simona Halep vs Iga Swiatek fourth-round match should scroll down for all information.

Halep’s last defeat this year came at the Australian Open semi-finals. Since then the Romanian World No 2 has won all of the 19 matches she has played, including 13 victories on Clay. Simona Halep vs Iga Swiatek fourth-round match will be a repeat of last year’s clash between these two at the same stage. Halep won in straight sets before losing the quarter-final to Amanda Anisimova. She beat Anisimova in the third round and will be confident of making it past the 19-year-old Swiatek.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of French Open 2020 Simona Halep vs Iga Swiatek Women’s Singles Fourth-Round Match?

Simona Halep vs Iga Swiatek fourth-round match in women’s singles of US Open 2020 will be played at the Philippe-Chatrier court in Roland Garros on October 4, 2020 (Sunday). The match has a tentative start time of 2:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Simona Halep vs Iga Swiatek, Women’s Singles Fourth-Round Match of French Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Fans in India can follow the Simona Halep vs Iga Swiatek clash on Star Sports channels. To live telecast the women’s singles fourth-round match, fans need to tune into Star Sport 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels on their television sets.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2020 Simona Halep vs Iga Swiatek Women’s Singles Fourth-Round Match Online in India?

Live-action of Simona Halep vs Iga Swiatek match will also be available online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the French Open 2020 clash online for its fans in India.

