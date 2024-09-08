Neeraj Chopra attended the Omega European Masters Golf Tournament in Switzerland. The 26-year-old, who won the silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 by recording a sensational effort of 89.45m took to Instagram to share pictures of the event. The star athlete was seen dressed in casual attire as he attended the event. "Had a great time at the Omega European Masters Golf Tournament in Crans Montana, Switzerland. Thank you to the @omega family for the hospitality!" he wrote while sharing the pictures. Neeraj Chopra earlier finished second in the Lausanne Diamond League. Neeraj Chopra Qualifies for Diamond League 2024 Final in Brussels After Finishing Fourth in Overall Standings of Men's Javelin Throw.

Neeraj Chopra Attends European Masters Golf Tournament

