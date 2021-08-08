After two weeks of edge-of-the-seat action, the 32nd edition of the Olympic Games comes to a close today. The Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony will be held on August 08, 2021 (Sunday) at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan to mark the official end of this year’s Summer Games. Meanwhile, fans searching for Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony live streaming can scroll down below for more details. Tokyo Olympics 2020 Closing Ceremony: Timings, Date, Schedule, Indian Flag Bearers.

The closing ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be held following the conclusion of the games on the final day with medal rounds for the Men’s marathon final, Boxing, and women’s basketball to be played. For India, Bajrang Punia will lead the proceedings after being named as the flag bearer for the event. The ceremony will see speeches from several dignitaries along with performances from various artists and a short mini-show for the next host, Paris in 2024. India’s Tokyo Olympics 2020 Final Medal Tally.

When Is Tokyo Olympics 2020 Closing Ceremony? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony will be held at the Olympics Stadium in Tokyo, Japan on August 08, 2021 (Sunday). The event has a scheduled start time of 04:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 08:00 pm local time.

Where To Watch Telecast Of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Closing Ceremony On TV?

Sony Network are the official broadcasters of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in India. Do fans can tune into Sony Sports channels to watch the live telecast of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Live Streaming Of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Closing Ceremony?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Network, will be live streaming Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony. So fans can tune into SonyLIV app or website to catch the celebration live on online platforms. JIOTV will also provide the live streaming of the ceremony for its users in India.

